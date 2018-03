No injuries were reported but a Domino's pizza store in San Jose was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the storefront, according to the San Jose Fire Department. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. at 2682 Union Ave. Fire crews responded to the scene to check the building's structural integrity and determined no load-bearing walls were damaged, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.