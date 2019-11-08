Vehicle Strikes Man Riding Electric Bike in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vehicle Strikes Man Riding Electric Bike in San Francisco

By Mandela Linder

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicle Strikes Man Riding Electric Bike in San Francisco
    A man is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle in San Francisco.

    A man is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle in San Francisco.

    At about 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Fulton Street and Webster Street where a sedan had struck the cyclist, a man in his 20s who suffered head trauma. It is not known if the man was wearing a helmet, authorities said.

    The driver of the sedan, who had two passengers, is cooperating with police.

    One block of Fulton Street remains closed for investigation, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices