Vehicle Strikes Man Riding Electric Bike in San Francisco

A man is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle in San Francisco.

A man is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle in San Francisco.

At about 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Fulton Street and Webster Street where a sedan had struck the cyclist, a man in his 20s who suffered head trauma. It is not known if the man was wearing a helmet, authorities said.

The driver of the sedan, who had two passengers, is cooperating with police.

One block of Fulton Street remains closed for investigation, police said.