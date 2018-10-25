Man Accused of Killing Parents at San Jose Home Found Guilty

Hasib Bin Golamrabbi was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of his parents, Golam and Shamima Rabbi.

A man accused of killing his parents at their San Jose home back in 2016 has been found guilty of murder in the first degree by unanimous decision.

Hasib Bin Golamrabbi is due in court on Nov. 16 for sentencing. After the verdict was revealed Thursday morning, Golamrabbi asked the judge about setting the decision aside and requesting a new trial.

Golamrabbi was previously charged after the shooting deaths of his parents, 59-year-old Golam Rabbi and 57-year-old Shamima Rabbi, in their home in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood back in April 2016.

Sources who witnessed the aftermath before police arrived told NBC Bay Area that chilling messages were written on the floor and wall near the bodies. One message allegedly read, "Sorry, my first killing was clumsy." Sources claimed another message allegedly ended, "I can't be like you, telling a lie. I can't love someone without telling them."

Sources told NBC Bay Area that Golamrabbi's parents, who were born in Bangladesh, did not approve of their son's sexual orientation.

Golamrabbi has a younger brother who was previously cleared of a murder charge in the case due to "insufficient evidence."

