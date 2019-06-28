Friday could be all about damage control for former Vice President Joe Biden as his debate performance could be costing him campaign dollars.

Biden arrived in San Francisco to raise money for his campaign at the home of businessman Doug Hickey. Hickey previously helped the raise money for the Obama and Clinton presidential campaign, where Biden hopes he will do the same for him.

As Senator Kamala Harris challenged Biden during the democratic debate, Biden defended his record at a convention in Chicago earlier in the day.

"We all know 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights," Biden said.

Joe Biden Fundraises in San Francisco

While some are helping the former vice president raise money, others all pulling back their support.

Lawyer Tom McInerney who previously helped raise money for the first Obama campaign said it was Biden’s comments about working with segregationists that changed his mind.

"He’s got a lot of support in the party but you can only afford to lose only so many big-time fundraisers and activists," said Jason McDaniel, a San Francisco political science professor. "If he’s starting to lose some, I would expect some more to come."

Biden will be in Los Altos Saturday morning for a fundraiser with a former Twitter executive.