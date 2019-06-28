Former Vice President Joe Biden Stops in San Francisco for Campaign Fundraiser - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Former Vice President Joe Biden Stops in San Francisco for Campaign Fundraiser

By Melissa Colorado

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Friday could be all about damage control for former Vice President Joe Biden as his debate performance could be costing him campaign dollars.

    Biden arrived in San Francisco to raise money for his campaign at the home of businessman Doug Hickey. Hickey previously helped the raise money for the Obama and Clinton presidential campaign, where Biden hopes he will do the same for him. 

    As Senator Kamala Harris challenged Biden during the democratic debate, Biden defended his record at a convention in Chicago earlier in the day.

    "We all know 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights," Biden said.

    Joe Biden Fundraises in San Francisco

    [BAY] Joe Biden Fundraises in San Francisco

    It could be all about damage control for the presidential hopeful as Joe Biden stops by San Francisco for a fundraiser Friday to gain financial support after some donors pull back following the democratic debate. Melissa Colorado reports.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    While some are helping the former vice president raise money, others all pulling back their support.

    Lawyer Tom McInerney who previously helped raise money for the first Obama campaign said it was Biden’s comments about working with segregationists that changed his mind.

    "He’s got a lot of support in the party but you can only afford to lose only so many big-time fundraisers and activists," said Jason McDaniel, a San Francisco political science professor. "If he’s starting to lose some, I would expect some more to come."

    Biden will be in Los Altos Saturday morning for a fundraiser with a former Twitter executive. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices