By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    Victim Airlifted After Car Goes Over North Bay Cliff, Catches Fire
    Bodega Bay Fire Protection District
    A car burns after going over a cliff in the North Bay. (June 11, 2019)

    A victim was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning after the vehicle they were in went off a coastal cliff in the North Bay and burst into flames, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

    First responders found the victim in the ocean and the overturned vehicle engulfed in flames when they arrived to the crash scene, according to the fire district.

    A rescue swimmer was sent into the water to rescue the victim, the fire district said. The victim's condition was not immediately disclosed.

    Further information was not immediately available.

