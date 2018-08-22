A person rides a bike on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge. (Aug. 20, 2018)

A portion of Monday evening's commute on the lower deck of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge was anything but ordinary.

That's because some motorists captured video footage of what appears to be a woman cruising along on a bicycle in the middle of the crowded roadway.





"I guess this is how you beat the bay bridge traffic," Tony Scherba, one of the motorists who recorded the bizarre scene, wrote on Twitter.

Another video posted to Instagram portrays the bicyclist peeking back at incoming vehicles as she pedals along on the pink bike.