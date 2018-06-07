Still image of man captured on camera kicking another person in San Francisco. (May 24, 2018)

San Francisco police on Thursday released surveillance video capturing a man kick another person lying on a sidewalk in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The aggravated assault occurred on May 24 along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, police said.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.





Video footage shows the man — clad in a dark suit and dark beanie, clutching a brief case — kick the victim at least twice.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call 415-575-4444.







