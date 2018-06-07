Man Captured on Video Kicking Person Lying on Sidewalk in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Man Captured on Video Kicking Person Lying on Sidewalk in San Francisco

By Brendan Weber

Published 30 minutes ago

    San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station
    Still image of man captured on camera kicking another person in San Francisco. (May 24, 2018)

    San Francisco police on Thursday released surveillance video capturing a man kick another person lying on a sidewalk in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood. 

    The aggravated assault occurred on May 24 along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, police said.

    The condition of the victim was not immediately known.


    Video footage shows the man — clad in a dark suit and dark beanie, clutching a brief case — kick the victim at least twice.

    Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call 415-575-4444.



