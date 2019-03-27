The 23-second clip shows a man carrying a banner then 85-year-old Ron attempting to stop him by jamming something into the bike spoke. (March 21, 2019)

An 85-year-old man was attacked as he prayed outside a Planned Parenthood in San Francisco last Thursday and it was all caught on video.

The 23-second clip shows a man carrying a banner then 85-year-old Ron attempting to stop him by jamming something into the bike spoke.

"I tried to keep him from taking it and that was it," Ron said. "Then he knocked me down and kicked me."

Ron said he’s part of pro-life advocacy group 40 Days for Life in which members do silent prayer demonstrations outside of Planned Parenthoods across the country.

"We were just here praying as we always do during the day," he said.

Ron was at the one in Valencia in San Francisco when the man seen in the video tried to steal the banner with the 40 Days for Life logo. The suspect is heard saying "old man, stay on the ground."

"The violence is pretty rare," Ron said. "It does happen but this is the worst."

San Francisco police are investigating the matter as an assault. Ron said it’s the third time the same man harassed or tried to steal the sign in a week.

He is bruised but was back outside of Planned Parthood days later and thinks the suspect doesn’t like their message.