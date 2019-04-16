Surveillance video shows the moment a driver loses control and crashes into a restaurant as a family exited the building.

Surveillance video released by the Napa Police Department show the moments a driver lost control and crashed into a restaurant just as a family stepped out of the building.

Police report minor injuries from Monday night crash at Villa Corona Mexican restaurant on Bel Aire Plaza.

Napa Police Department said the vehicle came from the parking lot south of the restaurant.

No other information was immediately available.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez will have more on this story in our News at 5 and 6.