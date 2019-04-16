Video Shows Driver Crashing Into Napa Restaurant as Family Exits - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Video Shows Driver Crashing Into Napa Restaurant as Family Exits

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Napa Police Department
    Surveillance video shows the moment a driver loses control and crashes into a restaurant as a family exited the building.

    Police report minor injuries from Monday night crash at Villa Corona Mexican restaurant on Bel Aire Plaza.

    Napa Police Department said the vehicle came from the parking lot south of the restaurant.

    No other information was immediately available.

