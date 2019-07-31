Video from the Nextdoor app shows a group falsely identify themselves as police as they use a crowbar in an attempt to gain entry into a home.

Oakland Police are warning residents about a group that may be falsely identifying themselves as police officers in order to gain entry into homes.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of men identifying themselves as police officers as they bang on the door of a home, eventually using a crowbar in an attempt to gain entry.

Police said that people saw the video on their Nextdoor feed. Nextdoor is an app that allows people to share information based on neighborhood.

“We don’t know where this video originated and we do not have any similar reports, we just want to make our community aware so they can notify police immediately if this happens to them,” said a police spokesperson.

Police are advising residents that if this happens to immediately call 911.