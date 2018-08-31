Video on Twitter Shows Men Pushing, Pulling and Kicking 'Kid' on SF Muni - NBC Bay Area
Video on Twitter Shows Men Pushing, Pulling and Kicking 'Kid' on SF Muni

By Diana San Juan

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    @AnnaMSterling/Twitter

    A video posted to Twitter Thursday night showed two men attempting to throw out a "kid" from the San Francisco Muni for allegedly playing his music too loud.

    Independent journalist Anna Sterling posted the video, which has since gained over 3,000 likes and shares, writing "They’re attempting to throw him onto the street. You can see it clearly here. He’s just a kid. This is not okay."

    The video shows two men violently pushing, pulling and kicking the man toward the doors before putting him in a chokehold.

    Witnesses are heard demanding the men stop what they’re doing but it is unclear how the situation ended.

    Full video here.

    No additional information was immediately available.  

