1 Dead, 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in San Jose

San Jose police at Fruitdale Avenue are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

Shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Christmas morning, according to Dyanne Ramirez and her boyfriend who were at the scene and shot the video showing heavy police presence and sounds of shots fired.

Ramirez says a car crashed into a fence at a school or playground on Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues, then the vehicle hit a police squad car.

On the video, you can hear what sounds like officers yelling out commands. The witness says the suspect backed up into a police car. Then says the officers opened fire.

The person who was killed wasn't identified. The second person suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured, police said.

