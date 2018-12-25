1 Dead, 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Video Shows Possible Police Involved Shooting in San Jose

    San Jose police at Fruitdale Avenue are investigating what witnesses say is an officer involved shooting, which a witness partially captured on cellphone video. Shots were fired around 2:30 a.m., according to witnesses.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    San Jose police at Fruitdale Avenue are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

    Shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Christmas morning, according to Dyanne Ramirez and her boyfriend who were at the scene and shot the video showing heavy police presence and sounds of shots fired.

    Ramirez says a car crashed into a fence at a school or playground on Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues, then the vehicle hit a police squad car.

    On the video, you can hear what sounds like officers yelling out commands. The witness says the suspect backed up into a police car. Then says the officers opened fire.

    The person who was killed wasn't identified. The second person suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

    No officers were injured, police said.

    Check back to this page for updates on this developing story.

