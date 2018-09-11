Neighbors Hold Vigil for Brian Egg, Missing San Francisco Man - NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Hold Vigil for Brian Egg, Missing San Francisco Man

By Jean Elle

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Neighbors Hold Vigil for Brian Egg, Missing SF Man

    Family and friends of Brian Egg gathered outside of his home in San Francisco Tuesday on what would have been his 66th birthday. Jean Elle reports.

    (Published 23 minutes ago)

    Family and friends of Brian Egg gathered outside of his home in San Francisco Tuesday on what would have been his 66th birthday.

    Police discovered a headless and handless body in a fish tank inside Egg’s home in August, weeks after neighbors and family told police he hadn’t been seen for months.

    The remains have not been identified but neighbors and loved ones believe it could be that of Egg’s.

    "This, of course, has been extremely difficult and sad time for our family," said Egg’s sister Lynn Egg.

    Many in the crowd shared stories of the art collector who gave his finds to friends.

    "He would find treasures," Mark Rosenheimer from San Francisco said. "Two of my best chairs came from Brian."

    Lance Silva is in custody but not charged in the homicide, police say he was using Egg’s debit card before his arrest. Another man was also arrested but later released.

    Egg’s family thanked the police for their dedication to the case but many in the crowd say police should have done more to check on Egg and are not happy no one is facing charged related to what they think was his death.

