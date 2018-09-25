Volaris Plane Leaks Fuel Onto Tarmac at San Francisco International Airport - NBC Bay Area
Volaris Plane Leaks Fuel Onto Tarmac at San Francisco International Airport

The aircraft leaked less than 10 gallons of fuel, according to an official

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 25 minutes ago

    Candy Avila-Baca via Twitter
    Crews clean up a fuel spill at San Francisco International Airport. (Sept. 25, 2018)

    A Volaris flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport early Tuesday was canceled after the plane leaked fuel onto the tarmac, according to an airport official.

    Volaris flight 927, which was slated to depart at 12:45 a.m. for Mexico City, leaked less than 10 gallons of fuel, a duty manager said.

    As of 5 a.m., crews were still in the process of cleaning up the spill, the duty manager said.

    No one was injured in the spill, according to the duty manager. 

    Further information was not available.

