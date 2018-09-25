A Volaris flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport early Tuesday was canceled after the plane leaked fuel onto the tarmac, according to an airport official.

Volaris flight 927, which was slated to depart at 12:45 a.m. for Mexico City, leaked less than 10 gallons of fuel, a duty manager said.

As of 5 a.m., crews were still in the process of cleaning up the spill, the duty manager said.

No one was injured in the spill, according to the duty manager.

Further information was not available.