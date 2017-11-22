Volunteers at GLIDE Prepare For Annual Thanksgiving Feast - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Volunteers at GLIDE Prepare For Annual Thanksgiving Feast

By Christie Smith

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Volunteers at GLIDE Prepare For Annual Thanksgiving Feast
    NBC Bay Area
    San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, police Chief Bill Scott and fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White help serve daily lunch Wednesday at GLIDE. (Nov. 22, 2017)

    Hundreds of volunteers on Wednesday were making last-minute preparations for a traditional Thanksgiving feast at GLIDE in San Francisco.

    Earlier in the day Mayor Ed Lee, police Chief Bill Scott and fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White joined volunteers in serving 600 lunches as part of the organization's free daily meals program.

    As he’s done for decades, Rev. Cecil Williams was on hand to greet visitors, and everyone seemed to agree the lines are getting longer.

    "People are more poor, they are more food insecure, and we're here to serve," GLIDE co-founder Janice Mirikitani said. "We’ve been doing this for decades, and I think love overcomes all. And I hope people can feel the love here."

    About 500 volunteers expect to serve about 3,000 guests during Thursday's feast.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices