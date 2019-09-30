Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Oakland Raiders warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California.

The Raiders will be without veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the 2019 NFL season.

Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season Monday morning, one day after being ejected from the Raiders' 31-24 win over the Colts for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported Monday morning that Burfict is facing a season-long suspension.

Burfict was ejected after lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Doyle in Oakland's Week 4 win.

The eight-year pro already has been fined or suspended 12 times in his career for illegal hits. The season-long suspension will be No. 13, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Burfict plans to appeal his suspension.

The Raiders' next game is against the Bears in London on Sunday, Oct. 6.