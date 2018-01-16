Vote Expected on New SF Pilot Program for Parking Limits

Transportation leaders in San Francisco will vote Tuesday on a new pilot program to limit parking permits. If approved, it would cover a small section of Bernal Heights where a majority of residents agreed to be part of the trial run. Visitors will have to pay to park. Each household will be limited to two permits with a max of one per person. The city currently allows up to four permits per household. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

