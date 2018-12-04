Vote to Decide Future of Google's San Jose Expansion

Tuesday marks the day that could trigger the transformation of downtown San Jose. The San Jose City Council is slated to vote to sell Google $111 million worth of land for a massive development in the downtown area. Kris Sanchez reports.

Google's development is proposed to go up near Diridon Station and the SAP Center. The tech giant's plan could bring more than 25,000 new jobs to San Jose. In addition to Google work space, plans call for retail and hotel space as well as residential units.

City officials on Tuesday are expecting to receive a significant amount of public comment regarding the proposed development. If surveys and previously submitted letters from the public are any indication, the plan has received broad support.

But not everyone is pleased with the proposal. A homeless advocacy group on Monday began a three-day fast to urge the city to consider setting aside money for homeless programs and for permanent tent encampments.

"A city which turns its back on those people to chase after the big Google dollars, it's just wrong," advocate Sandy Perry said.

Others argue that allowing Google would generate tax revenue and jobs.

"With Google being one of the bigger companies in the world, I think they're going to bring value to San Jose," business owner Vidal David Carrillo said.

In a statement, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said that through the Google partnership, at least 25 percent of new housing will be affordable and rent restricted. A new downtown fee and a pending community benefits package will provide millions more for affordable housing.