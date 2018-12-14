Two Wal-Mart theft suspects in Milpitas were left with non-life threatening injuries Friday morning after one of them lost control of the getaway vehicle.

Milpitas police responded to a report of a robbery at the major retail store at 301 Ranch Dr. just after midnight when they spotted a suspicious vehicle, Watch Sergeant Alex Prince told NBC Bay Area.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle on northbound I-880 when the vehicle rolled over just north of Mowry Avenue after the driver lost control of the car, Prince said. Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported at Wal-Mart, police said. The store closed at midnight on Thursday.

Stolen property were recovered from the suspects' vehicle as well as a knife.