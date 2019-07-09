A 29-year-old doctor from Walnut Creek killed in a fiery Fourth of July crash is being remembered for his positive spirit and his talent.

Dr. Ethan Sellers was supposed to be starting a fellowship at UC Davis this week. But on Tuesday night, his friends and colleagues instead were at the Kaiser Permanente facility in Vallejo mourning his death.

"You always knew when you were going to be around him you were going to be smiling and laughing," said Kelsey Goodwin, who knew Sellers from a residency program.

Goodwin said she is devastated over Sellers' sudden death. They worked closely together for three years in medical training at Kaiser Permanente in Vallejo.

"Not only was he clinically brilliant, but he just cared so much for his patients," Goodwin said.

Sellers' patient, Elisha Yager, is also heartbroken over the death of the doctor who cared for her and her baby.

"He helped me deliver my baby," Yager said. "I hope that people see how good of a person he was. We need more people like that in our lives and our community."

Police say Sellers was behind the wheel when his car slammed into a pole in Dublni on the Fourth of July. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash that killed him and his passenger, Matthew McErney.

The crash happened less than a week after Sellers graduated from his residency program. He was on his way to become a palliative care doctor.

Kaiser staff said it plans to set up a scholarship fund to honor Sellers.