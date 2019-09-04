A public hearing is set to take place in Walnut Creek that will discuss plans to put an Amy’s drive-through restaurant at the same controversial location that caused public outcry when an In-N-Out was proposed in 2017.

A Walnut Creek committee on Wednesday is slated to see a revised design plan for a proposed Amy's Drive Thru at the busy corner of Second Avenue and North Main Street.

The developer is expected to present the new design with the hope of appeasing opponents of the drive-thru, but some neighbors still insist a drive-thru of any kind is not a good fit for the neighborhood.

"Then again, we’re blocked from having access to and from our homes, which have been here much longer and are established," said Jessica Clark of the group Larkey Park Neighbors United.

Popular fast food chain In-N-Out Burger previously wanted to build a drive-thru at the proposed location, but its plan fell apart when residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise.

Leaders to Talk Proposed Amy's Drive Thru in Walnut Creek

Amy's Drive Thru, a vegetarian fast food company, is hoping its organic and sustainable goods will sway Larkey Park Neighbors United, the group of residents who opposed In-N-Out and still oppose the new Amy's proposal.

"We’re thrilled with the outcome, and we’re looking forward to building an absolutely fabulous building here on the corner of 2nd and Main, serving lots of great food for years to come and being a terrific neighbor here to Larkey Park," said Dave Wollfgram, Amy’s Drive-Thru president.

The group doesn't have any issues with the food. They are concerned about cars backing up traffic in their neighborhood and noise being so close to their homes.