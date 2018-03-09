Walnut Creek Police Investigating Man's Death as Homicide

Police were investigating a homicide at a construction site in Walnut Creek and had a man in custody Thursday night, according to the police department. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance and possible assault at a construction site in the 1800 block of Lacassie Ave., police said. When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers and medical personnel provided life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 34-year-old man was detained at the scene, police said.

Officers and detectives are actively working the case and interviewing the detained subject and witnesses, police said. No one else was injured and no suspects are outstanding.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-935-6400 or Detective Sgt. Andy Brown at 925-256-3553.