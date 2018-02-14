Want a House? It's Hard Out There for a Techie - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shooting at Florida High School
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Want a House? It's Hard Out There for a Techie

By Scott Budman

Published 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Snow Sports Moments That Changed The Olympics Forever
    Getty Images
    File image

    If you’ve ever tried to buy, or rent, a house in the Bay Area, you’ve probably had the discussion: It’s way too expensive/hard/exhausting to find a quality home, in your budget, near the office.

    Now, a story says techies are having the same conversation — even the ones who earn a lot of money, and have lots of stock options. According to a survey from real estate company Open Listings, the average Silicon Valley software engineer at a successful company like Apple — with a $188,000 salary — is struggling to afford a home close to work.

    That Apple employee would have to shell out about 30 percent of his or her salary to afford a home close to "The Spaceship." That 30 percent number also goes for a software engineer at companies like Twitter, Uber and Facebook.

    It’s something agent Lisa Anne Radding of Coldwell Banker here in the Bay Area hears a lot.

    "Homes are so expensive, and techies are starting to feel that, too," she said. "It’s that way all over."

    No matter what you do for a living.

    Scott can be found in Silicon Valley, and on Twitter: @scottbudman

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices