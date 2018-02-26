Warriors Dominate in Third Quarter, Take Down Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors passes as Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson led the way with 26 points as the Golden State Warriors woke up in the third quarter and went on to blitz the New York Knicks 125-111 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: All five starters played well, including JaVale McGee in his third straight start and Draymond Green anchoring the defense, but the efficient production of Thompson and Durant was particularly impressive.

Thompson’s line: 26 points (9-of-13 from the field, 4-of-6 from deep, 4-of-4 from the line), five assists, four rebounds and one steal. He played 33 minutes and finished plus-22.

Durant’s line: 22 points (6-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from deep, 3-of-3 from the line), game-high nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. He played 28 minutes and finished plus-27.

TURNING POINT: After going into the locker room at halftime down one, 64-63, the Warriors opened the second half with a 16-2 run to take a 79-66 lead on a Thompson 3-pointer with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors were 5-of-7 from the field during that stretch, while holding New York to 0-of-8 shooting, with two turnovers.

The Warriors outscored the Knicks 39-18 in the quarter, taking a 102-82 lead into the fourth quarter.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F/C Jordan Bell (L ankle inflammation), listed as probable, was upgraded to available prior to tipoff. G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) was listed as out.

Knicks: G Ron Baker (R shoulder surgery), C Joakim Noah (personal reasons) and F Kristaps Porzingis (L ACL tear) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Wednesday in Washington, where they will face the Wizards at Capital One Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4 p.m., with tipoff scheduled for 5:05.