D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

The Warriors made a big move on Sunday night.

Golden State acquired Nets guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier on Sunday, Kevin Durant announced that he will sign with the Nets on July 6.

It's unclear at this point if the potential sign-and-trade involves KD.

Russell averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game last season. He shot 37 percent from deep and was an All-Star in the Eastern Conference.