Warriors Shift Gears in 2nd Half to Rout Spurs in Game 2

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors complains about a call during their game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of Round 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena on April 16, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND -- Digging themselves into a hole with a sloppy first half, the Warriors climbed out after halftime and rolled to a 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their first-round series Monday night at Oracle Arena.

The victory gives the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Klay Thompson had 31 to lead the offense. Andre Iguodala totaled 14 points, while David West and JaVale McGee each had 10.

For the second consecutive game, the Warriors relied on tight defense, holding San Antonio to 41.2-percent shooting and offsetting their 15 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Thompson closed it out and Durant made big buckets, particularly during the pivotal third quarter.

Durant’s line: 32 points (10-of-19 shooting from the field, including 3-of-9 beyond the arc, 9-of-10 from the line), six rebounds and six assists. He played 39 minutes and finished plus-12. He scored 11 points in the third quarter, including 3-of-3 shooting from deep.

Thompson’s line: 31 points (12-of-20 shooting, 5-of-8 from deep, 2-of-2 from the line) and five assists. He played 39 minutes and finished plus-16. He scored 16 points in the fourth as the Warriors pulled away.

TURNING POINT: Trailing 53-47 at the half, the Warriors came out in the third quarter and immediately went on a 19-5 run, taking a 66-58 lead on a pair of Durant free throws with 6:36 left in the quarter.

The outscored San Antonio 33-22 in the quarter -- holding the Spurs to 37.7-percent shooting from the field -- and took an 80-75 lead into the fourth.

The Warriors pulled away in the final quarter, leading by as much as 19.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors in-game: C David West left with 9:59 remaining in the game after rolling his ankle. He was diagnosed with a sprain and did not return, though the team announced he was available if needed.

Warriors pregame: F Andre Iguodala (L thigh contusion) was listed as probable and upgraded to available after morning shootaround. G Stephen Curry (L MCL sprain) and G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) were listed as out.

Spurs: F Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday in San Antonio. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 5 o’clock. Tipoff from AT&T Center is scheduled for 6:35.