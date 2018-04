The Warriors were trounced by the Utah Jazz in the regular season finale Tuesday night. (April 10, 2018)

The Warriors began Tuesday with six potential opponents in the first round of the playoffs. But after getting crushed by the Jazz in the season-finale, only four teams can get the No. 7 seed.

They won't find out until Wednesday night whom they will play, but Minnesota, San Antonio, Denver and New Orleans are the only possible first-round opponents.

Utah and Oklahoma City can no longer by the No. 7 seed.