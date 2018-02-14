Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Critical of Government Leaders Following Florida School Shooting - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Critical of Government Leaders Following Florida School Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 6:48 PM PST on Feb 14, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		47314
    2
    Germany    		82313
    3
    Netherlands    		54211
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Snow Sports Moments That Changed The Olympics Forever
    Ray Ratto
    Warriors coach Steve Kerr

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a powerful statement following Wednesday's mass shooting at a Florida high school that left at least 17 dead.

    Kerr, who has been outspoken on political issues, spoke with reporters prior to the team's game in Portland.

    "Nothing has been done. It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing," he said.

    Kerr, who has also been critical of President Donald Trump, continued and offered a solution.

    "We can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, not just bow down to the NRA because they've financed their campaign for them," he said. "Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we'll find enough people to actually help our citizens remains safe and focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting."

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Shaun White Soars to Third Olympic Halfpipe Gold
    > Social Media Erupts With Shaun White Gold Medal Win
    > Chloe Kim's Unreal Halfpipe Performance in Photos
    > Wind Postpones Shiffrin's Olympic Debut, Again
    > Tracking Team USA: Every Medal Winner So Far
    Viral Moments:
    > Rippon Responds to Haters on Social Media Hoping He'll Fail
    > Canadian Figure Skaters Nix Sexually Suggestive Move
    > Funny Faces of Figure Skating
    > Slovenian Olympian Scrawls #FreeMeekMill on His Snowboard
    > Brrr! Fighting the Cold Weather in Pyeongchang
    Must-See Video:
    > Shaun White's Epic Final Run in Halfpipe
    > Olympian Shows How to Ride an Escalator With One Hand
    > Chloe Kim Lands Back to Back 1080s
    > Jamie Anderson's Gold Medal Run in Slopestyle
    > Mirai Nagasu Lands Historic Triple Axel
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Folsom's Kelly Clark Just Misses Podium in Halfpipe
    > Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is Golden Again in Slopestyle
    > Meet Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, Men's Figure Skater
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices