Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a powerful statement following Wednesday's mass shooting at a Florida high school that left at least 17 dead.

Kerr, who has been outspoken on political issues, spoke with reporters prior to the team's game in Portland.

"Nothing has been done. It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing," he said.

Kerr, who has also been critical of President Donald Trump, continued and offered a solution.

"We can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, not just bow down to the NRA because they've financed their campaign for them," he said. "Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we'll find enough people to actually help our citizens remains safe and focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting."



