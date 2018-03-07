Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken gun control advocate, is set to join U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna for a town hall with high school students discussing gun violence, according to a news release from Khanna's office.

The town hall, dubbed a "conversation on gun violence," is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday on the campus of Newark Memorial High School.

Khanna represents California's 17th congressional district, which consists mostly of Silicon Valley cities and includes Newark.

In the immediate wake of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month, Kerr publicly expressed his disdain for the National Rifle Association and the politicians who have fallen in step with it.

"It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day at schools," Kerr said days after 17 people were killed at the Florida high school. "It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It's not enough apparently to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing."

Monday's event will take place in the school's events center at 39375 Cedar Blvd. in Newark.