Golden State Warriors players made an appearance Friday at the opening of The Learn and Play Zone at the Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro. The players and Warriors executives unveiled three newly-renovated spaces, and joined students and local community partners for several activities including an African dance class, mural painting and playing video games, among several other activities. The new Learn and Play Zone, which includes a multi-purpose room, teen room and garden, will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore educational interests, according to the Warriors. See some of the photos from the event: