SAN ANTONIO,TX - APRIL 19: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on April 19 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors kept a strong and steady rhythm Thursday night to roll past the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of their first round playoff series.

The win gave the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.