Kevin Durant #35 and DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors laugh on the bench during a 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, the Warriors have more than a week to rest up and hopefully get healthy for their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

The Warriors gave an update on the progress of Kevin Durant (right calf strain) and DeMarcus Cousins (torn left quad) ahead of Thursday's media availability and it doesn't look like either star will be able to go when the Finals begin May 30, but it is expected that Cousins will play at some point.

Durant initially injured his right calf during the third quarter of the Warriors' second-round NBA playoff series against the Rockets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had been on a tear leading up to the injury, averaging 34.2 points per game during the postseason and was unstoppable ever since his "I'm Kevin Durant" moment following the Dubs' Game 2 loss to the Clippers in the first round.

After waiting his entire career to see playoff action, Cousins injury his quadriceps muscle in the opening minutes of Game 2 of the Warriors' series with the Clippers.