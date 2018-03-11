Warriors Lose Second Straight With Steph Curry Sidelined

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, center, shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jamal Crawford, left, and Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Shorthanded yet again, the Warriors used defense to keep it close Sunday but couldn’t summon enough offense down the stretch in a 109-103 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 39 points but shot 11-of-32 from the field and Klay Thompson had 21 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Zaza Pachulia tossed in 16 points and Draymond Green added 10.

The Warriors (51-16) shot only 40.7 percent from the field (27.8 percent beyond the arc) in losing back-to-back games for the second time this season.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

Though Durant handled the offensive load and Green had a solid all-around game, nobody was more efficiently productive than Pachulia, who delivered perhaps his best performance this season and in many ways kept the Warriors in the game.

Pachulia’s line: 16 points (7-of-9 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from the line), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. He played 25 minutes off the bench and finished plus-8.

TURNING POINT

Neither team could build a double-digit lead in the second half, were tied 84-84 entering the fourth quarter and they stayed within four of each other until Minnesota closed out in the final two minutes.

When the Warriors got within one (104-103) on a Durant 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining, Minnesota responded with Karl-Anthony Towns scored back-to-back buckets by Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Warriors missed their last four shots from the field, including two on which they were afforded open looks.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Klay Thompson sustained a R thumb injury late in the first half but remained in the game. G Nick Young sustained a low back contusion late in the first half but remained in the game.

G Quinn Cook (R hand contusion) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff. F Andre Iguodala (L wrist sprain) was listed as questionable and downgraded to out. F/G Jordan Bell (R ankle sprain), G Stephen Curry (R ankle tweak), G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) and F/C David West (R arm cyst) were listed as out.

Timberwolves: G Jimmy Butler (R knee surgery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to the court Wednesday night, when they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Oracle Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.