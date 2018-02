Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball around Phoenix Suns center Alex Len during the first quarter Monday.

The Golden State Warriors ran the Phoenix Suns out of the building, breezing to a 129-83 win at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson scored 22, 17, and 16 points, respectively, before resting for the entirety of the fourth quarter. Golden State allowed fewer than 100 points for the first time since Jan. 12 at Milwaukee.

The Warriors hit the road for their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday when they face the Trail Blazers in Portland.