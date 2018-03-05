Warriors' JaVale McGee Hosts 'Black Panther' Watch Party With East Bay Children - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Warriors' JaVale McGee Hosts 'Black Panther' Watch Party With East Bay Children

By Brendan Weber

Published at 8:16 AM PST on Mar 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Warriors Player Hosts 'Black Panther' Watch Party in Oakland

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee on Sunday hosted a special screening of the blockbuster film "Black Panther" with East Bay children.

    (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

    It was a movie screening that they'll likely never forget.

    About 150 East Bay children on Sunday joined Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee in watching the hit film "Black Panther" at the Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland.

    "I'm just glad I could do it," McGee said. "It just felt right. Because it's an all-black movie, an all-black director, I just feel like that's really empowering and touching for kids in the inner city to see just people of our color just doing great things."

    The children who were able to catch the movie are part of the East Bay Agency for Children, which assists youngsters from marginalized communities who face traumatic experiences during their early years.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices