Kevin Durant's return to the Golden State Warriors lineup lasted just over 14 minutes.

With 9:50 remaining in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Durant appeared to re-injure his lower right leg when he tried to dribble around Raptors big man Serge Ibaka.

Durant immediately was helped to the locker room. As he was leaving the court, Durant yelled an expletive.

Durant was playing in his first game since May 8 when he strained his right calf in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was off to a hot start in his return Monday night, scoring 11 points in 12 minutes of action.

The Warriors have a 62-56 lead over the Toronto Raptors heading into the half.

