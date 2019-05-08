Warriors Back Home for Game 5 Against Rockets

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors blocks the shot of James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during Game One of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2019 in Oakland, California.

The Warriors returned from Houston late Tuesday afternoon somewhat better in spirit than health.

Though everyone is expected to be available Wednesday, when the Warriors tip off against the Rockets for Game 5 at Oracle Arena, the training staff will be on high alert.

Veteran wing Andre Iguodala is "probable" after slightly hyperextending his left knee late in Game 4 Monday night, according to coach Steve Kerr, who added that Kevin Durant is coping with several aches, most notably in his forearm/elbow area, and Shaun Livingston is "a little banged up" after two games against the rugged Rockets.

"That's one of the reasons we came back later today, so the guys could get treatment this morning and have a recovery day," Kerr said of the team, whose flight landed in Oakland around 4:30 p.m. "Hopefully everybody will be ready to roll tomorrow."

The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2, with each team winning both games on its home court. All four games have been tight, decided by six or fewer points, with the Warriors averaging 112 points per game and the Rockets 111.8.

Minutes allotted to starters have increased, as they normally do in the postseason, but if the Warriors’ performance in Game 4 is any indication, fatigue is not a significant factor. They displayed more energy during a comeback fourth quarter than in the most of the first three.

"The mood is good," Kerr said. "This is the playoffs. This is what it’s about. Our team has been here many times. We've been in much worse situations, being down in series, being on the road for Game 7s. We’ve pretty much seen it all. This is just another chapter in the book."