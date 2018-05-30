Warriors Rule Andre Iguodala Out for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala missed the Warriors' last four games of the Western Conference Finals after being injured in Game 3. And he will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Iguodala has been diagnosed with a left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise. The Warriors evaluated the veteran forward on Tuesday and determined that he has made progress in his rehab, however, the pain is still there in his knee.
The Warriors will re-evaluate Iguodala before Game 2.
The team provided the latest update:
Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/nkmrQNTRbt
