Warriors Rule Andre Iguodala Out for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors and fights for possesion with James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Andre Iguodala missed the Warriors' last four games of the Western Conference Finals after being injured in Game 3. And he will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Iguodala has been diagnosed with a left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise. The Warriors evaluated the veteran forward on Tuesday and determined that he has made progress in his rehab, however, the pain is still there in his knee.

The Warriors will re-evaluate Iguodala before Game 2.

The team provided the latest update:

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/nkmrQNTRbt

— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 30, 2018















