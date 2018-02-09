Warriors Snap Out of Losing Funk, Take Down Mavericks

OAKLAND -- The Warriors spent the better part of three quarters keeping the Dallas Mavericks in the game before pulling away for a 121-103 victory Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 24 points, while Stephen Curry put in 20, Klay Thompson 18, Draymond Green 12 and David West 10.

Neither Curry nor Durant played in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors (42-13) once again had to overcome the worst of themselves -- 16 turnovers leading to 20 Dallas points. They relied on steady shooting (51.1 percent from the field) and tight defense late, holding Dallas to 7-of-19 shooting while forcing five turnovers in the fourth quarter.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: West has been superb this season, and he was highly effective once again in his usual reserve role.

West’s line: 10 points (4-of-6 shooting from the field, 2-of-2 from the line), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal. He played 17 minutes and finished plus-19.

TURNING POINT: After the Mavericks took a 79-76 lead on a 3-pointer by Dennis Smith Jr. with 4:42 left in the third quarter, the Warriors closed the quarter on a 17-6 run going up 93-85 on a Durant 3-pointer that closed the quarter.

The Warriors pulled away upon opening the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run that gave them a 100-85 lead with 10:08 remaining.

Dallas got no closer than 13 over the final 10 minutes.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F/C Jordan Bell (L ankle inflammation) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Mavericks: F Johnathan Motley (L ankle sprain) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available. F Harrison Barnes (L ankle sprain), G Seth Curry (L tibia stress reaction), C/F Nerlens Noel (L thumb surgery) and G Dorian Finney-Smith (L knee quadriceps tendinitis) were listed as out.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Saturday afternoon, when they face the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30, with postgame coverage immediately following the game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:35.