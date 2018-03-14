Monte Poole Biggest takeaways from Steph Curry's pregame routine before return

Warriors star Stephen Curry has a message for fans looking to give him a gift for his 30th birthday.

"Truthfully, I'd rather give than get," the two-time National Basketball Association MVP wrote in a Facebook post.

Curry on Wednesday launched a fundraiser to raise $30,000 for Nothing But Nets. The organization aims to raise awareness and funding to fight malaria in Africa.

"For those that know me well, this is a cause I've supported and been passionate about for the last 9 years," Curry wrote in his Facebook post.



For more information on the fundraiser, visit the 30K for Nothing But Nets Facebook page.