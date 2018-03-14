'I'd Rather Give Than Get': Warriors Star Steph Curry Launches Fundraiser to Fight Malaria on 30th Birthday - NBC Bay Area
'I'd Rather Give Than Get': Warriors Star Steph Curry Launches Fundraiser to Fight Malaria on 30th Birthday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Warriors star Stephen Curry has a message for fans looking to give him a gift for his 30th birthday.

    "Truthfully, I'd rather give than get," the two-time National Basketball Association MVP wrote in a Facebook post.

    Curry on Wednesday launched a fundraiser to raise $30,000 for Nothing But Nets. The organization aims to raise awareness and funding to fight malaria in Africa.

    "For those that know me well, this is a cause I've supported and been passionate about for the last 9 years," Curry wrote in his Facebook post.

    For more information on the fundraiser, visit the 30K for Nothing But Nets Facebook page.

