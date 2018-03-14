Warriors star Stephen Curry has a message for fans looking to give him a gift for his 30th birthday.
"Truthfully, I'd rather give than get," the two-time National Basketball Association MVP wrote in a Facebook post.
Curry on Wednesday launched a fundraiser to raise $30,000 for Nothing But Nets. The organization aims to raise awareness and funding to fight malaria in Africa.
"For those that know me well, this is a cause I've supported and been passionate about for the last 9 years," Curry wrote in his Facebook post.
For more information on the fundraiser, visit the 30K for Nothing But Nets Facebook page.
It’s a big birthday so let’s make a big impact. Can we hit $30K for @nothingbutnets?! 👉🏼https://t.co/BdZXvomtnT👈🏼 pic.twitter.com/zeTNKCrieI
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2018