Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors posts up against Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on April 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

After blowing a 31-point lead and losing in Game 2, the Golden State Warriors left little doubt Thursday night, grabbing the early lead and finishing strong to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132-105 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points in 30 minutes, and the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead.