Warriors' Steph Curry Breaks Hand During Game vs. Suns

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors' Steph Curry broke his left hand in Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, according to the team.

Curry left the game in the second half with an apparent wrist injury. Phoenix big man Aron Baynes fell on top of Curry's left wrist after a collision under the Suns' basket, and the two-time MVP appeared to be in immediate pain.

Curry went to the locker room and did not shoot the resulting free throws from the Baynes' foul, ruling him out for the remainder of the contest.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke said during the fourth quarter of the broadcast that Curry underwent X-rays on his left wrist and hand.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told Burke that Curry would undergo a CT scan to determine next steps. Surgery is a possibility, and the estimated time of recovery is unknown at this time.