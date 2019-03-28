Jordan Bell #2 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas

On Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors announced that Jordan Bell was suspended for one game because of conduct detrimental to the team.

On Wednesday night — hours after Golden State's win in Memphis — we found out some specifics regarding Bell's conduct.

Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic have the details:

"At​ some​ point on​ Tuesday night, Jordan Bell made​ a purchase​ at the Warriors’​ team hotel​. The exact item or items and amount of the bill is unclear. What isn’t, though, is who got unknowingly charged for it: assistant coach Mike Brown. That, league sources say, was the reason for his team-issued one-game suspension.

Brown was alerted to the charge. He inquired about it. The staff at The Peabody hotel, where the team stayed, confirmed its purchase. So the Warriors launched a quick investigation and it became clear that Bell is the one who put it on Brown’s bill. There was concern, sources say, that this wasn’t the first time Bell has pulled this maneuver on some unknowing member of the organization."

Bell was suspended without pay.

He is expected to be available when the Warriors play in Minnesota on Friday night.

During his pregame media availability Wednesday in Memphis, Warriors coach Steve Kerr declined to shed any light on the specifics behind Bell's suspension.