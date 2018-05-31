Warriors and Cavs Tied at Half in Game 1 of NBA Finals - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Warriors and Cavs Tied at Half in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Can Steph Curry and the Warriors sweep LeBron James and the Cavs?

    The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were deadlocked 56-56 at halftime in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

    LeBron James led all scorers going into the locker room with 24 points, and Steph Curry led the Warriors with 18.


