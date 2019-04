Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a shot against the LA Clippers during Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Oracle Arena on April 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Up by 31 points at one point, the Golden State Warriors were unable to put away the scrappy Los Angeles Clippers in a 135-131 loss in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at Oracle Arena.

Steph Curry led six Warriors in double figures with 29 points. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.