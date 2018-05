OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors finished off the New Orleans Pelicans in their Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, setting up a date with the Houston Rockets in the conference finals.

The Warriors won the best-of-seven series over the Pelicans 4-1.