HOUSTON, TX - MAY 14: Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react after a play in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets took six months to earn homecourt advantage, and the Warriors needed only 48 minutes to take it away.

With Kevin Durant scoring a team-high 37 points, the defending champions strolled out of Toyota Center Monday night with a 119-106 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

Klay Thompson put in 28 points, Stephen Curry totaled 18 and Andre Iguodala added 11 as the Warriors overcame a 41-point effort from Houston star James Harden.

As good as Harden was, the rest of the Rockets were contained, limited to 41-percent shooting by a Warriors defense that got stingier as the game went on.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Durant carried the offensive water, pulled the scoring wagon and probably would have dropped off buckets to needy children.

Durant’s line: 37 points (14-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-6 from deep, 6-of-6 from the line), three rebounds, one assist and one block. He played 40 minutes and finished plus-11 for the game.

TURNING POINT: After an Eric Gordon layup pulled the Rockets within three, 73-70, with 6:36 left in the third quarter, the Warriors responded with a 12-2, taking an 85-72 lead on a Durant jumper with 2:23 remaining in the quarter.

The Warriors took an 87-80 lead into the fourth quarter, pushing the lead as high as 14. Houston drew no closer than seven over the final nine minutes.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is listed as out.

Rockets: No injuries reported.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.