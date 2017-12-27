Warriors Tune Out Jazz in Third Quarter, Roll to Blowout Win

Kevin Durant and the Warriors blew past the Jazz on Wednesday night.

OAKLAND -- After a sluggish first half, the Warriors rediscovered their third-quarter magic Wednesday night and it was enough to carry them to a 126-101 rout of the Jazz at Oracle Arena.

Six players scored in double figures, with Kevin Durant’s 21 points leading the parade. Pat McCaw had a season-high 18 points, Nick Young and Klay Thompson had 15 apiece, Draymond Green 14 and Omri Casspi had 10.

Winning for the 13th time in 14 games, the Warriors (28-7) outscored Utah 42-22 in the third quarter, the fifth time this season they’ve outscored an opponent by at least 20 in the third.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Several Warriors responded to the halftime wakeup call, including Andre Iguodala, Jordan Bell and McCaw. Durant was primary catalyst, though, playing all 12 minutes in the third and posting a plus-21 for the quarter.

Durant’s line: 21 points (7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from deep, 5-of-5 from the line), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He played 29 minutes and finished plus-23.

TURNING POINT: After a Derrick Favors jump hook brought the Jazz within one, 62-61, with 6:55 left in the third quarter, the Warriors put together a 15-2 run, taking a 77-63 lead on a dunk by Durant with 3:35 left in the quarter.

The Warriors shot 73.9 percent (17-of-23) in the third quarter, while holding the Jazz to 37.5 percent (9-of-24).

The Warriors pushed the lead 21 (90-69) by the end of the quarter and Utah got no closer than 20 in the fourth.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Stephen Curry (R ankle sprain) was listed as out. F Omri Casspi left late in the game with an apparent right ankle injury.

Jazz: G Dante Exum (L shoulder surgery), C Rudy Gobert (L knee sprain, bone bruise) and G Raul Neto (concussion protocol) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Friday night, when they face the Charlotte Hornets at Oracle Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.