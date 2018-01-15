Warriors Turn It On In Second Half, Run Past Cavaliers

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant lead the Warriors past the Cavaliers on Monday. (Jan. 15, 2018)

For the second time in three seasons, the Golden State Warriors have swept the two-game series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Getting a big boost from their second unit in the fourth quarter Monday night, the Warriors came away with a 118-108 win over the Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 32 points to lead the offense. Stephen Curry put in 23 points and Klay Thompson added 17. Draymond Green totaled 11 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the Warriors extended their road win streak to 13.

The Warriors (36-9) have beaten Cleveland seven of the last eight times they have played -- including the postseason -- since Christmas Day 2016.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Multiple Warriors played exceedingly well, particularly late, but nobody was better than Durant, whose work at both ends was crucial to the victory.

Durant’s line: 32 points (9-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from deep, 10-of-10 from the line), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block. He played 35 minutes and finished plus-9

Durant also was the primary defender on LeBron James, who finished with 32 points but was minus-14 in 36 minutes.

TURNING POINT: After Isaiah Thomas drained a jumper to tie the game at 93-93 with 11:46 remaining, the Warriors responded with a 12-2 run punctuated by a Draymond Green layup that gave them a 105-95 lead with 5:44 left to play.

The Cavaliers got no closer than eight after that.

Cleveland shot 52.1 percent shooting from the field through the first three quarters before the Warriors locked down in the fourth, holding the Cavaliers to 26.1 percent.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Omri Casspi (low back soreness), F Andre Iguodala (hip flexor strain) and G Shaun Livingston (L shin contusion) were upgraded to available prior to tipoff.

Cavaliers: G Derrick Rose (L ankle sprain) and G Iman Shumpert (L knee surgery rehab) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court on Wednesday in Chicago, where they face the Bulls at United Center. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4 p.m., with tipoff scheduled for 5:05.