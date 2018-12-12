Warriors Unveil New Uniform for Christmas Day, 7 Other Games - NBC Bay Area
Warriors Unveil New Uniform for Christmas Day, 7 Other Games

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago

    Warriors
    New "Earned Edition Town Gold" uniforms for the Golden State Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors will be sporting some fresh uniforms when they take the court for their Christmas Day matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The team's new "Earned Edition Town Gold" uniforms look just like the squad's "The Town" look, only these are gold instead of slate gray.

    In addition to the Christmas Day game, the Warriors will feature their new uniforms during seven other regular season games:

    A person wears the Warriors' new "Earned Edition Town Gold" uniform
    Photo credit: Warriors

     

    • Dec. 29, 2018 at the Portland Trail Blazers
    • Dec. 31, 2018 at the Phoenix Suns
    • Jan. 8, 2019 vs. the New York Knicks
    • Feb. 13, 2019 at the Portland Trail Blazers
    • March 8, 2019 vs. the Denver Nuggets
    • March 24, 2019 vs. the Detroit Pistons
    • April 7, 2019 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers
    The new "Earned Edition Town Gold" uniform for the Golden State Warriors
    Photo credit: Warriors

    Fans interested in getting their hands on the new jerseys and additional "Earned Edition Town Gold" gear will have to wait until Dec. 19 to make their purchase.

    Sixteen NBA teams, including the Warriors, will don "Earned Edition" uniforms this regular season, according to the Warriors. The uniforms were created specifically to reward the 16 teams that qualified for the playoffs last season.

